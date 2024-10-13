Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 699 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $25,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.83. The company had a trading volume of 798,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.72. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $205.64 and a one year high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

