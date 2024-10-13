Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 217.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,454 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 58,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 42,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Shell by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 84,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shell Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $68.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,285. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

