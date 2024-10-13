Compound (COMP) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. Compound has a total market cap of $389.98 million and approximately $19.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $44.39 or 0.00070965 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006936 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,013.45 or 0.39988502 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,458 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,785,458.2097392 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.6930694 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 526 active market(s) with $22,142,979.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.