Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 97,146 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2,745.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 169,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Level Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 389,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

