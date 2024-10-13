Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 485 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $48,966,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $213.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.85 and a 52 week high of $215.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.