Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,937,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after buying an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 28,306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 249,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $411.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.01 and a 200 day moving average of $385.44. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $420.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.