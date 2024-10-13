Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,459 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after acquiring an additional 569,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $411.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.12. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $420.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.