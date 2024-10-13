Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 2,921 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

