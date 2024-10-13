Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 448 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $141.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $142.62.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

