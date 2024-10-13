Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $239.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $239.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.70 and its 200-day moving average is $224.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

