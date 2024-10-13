Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $5.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

