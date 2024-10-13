Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 10,424 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,695 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after buying an additional 770,283 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 706,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after buying an additional 551,897 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,546,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,706,000 after buying an additional 530,475 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.95 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

