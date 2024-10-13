Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 11,451 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

