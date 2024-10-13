Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 6,876 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $58.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

