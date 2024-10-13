CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.80.

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. CONMED has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $117.27.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter worth $673,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in CONMED by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 248,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after buying an additional 55,878 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 149.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth about $6,480,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

