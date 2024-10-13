Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. Core Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at $15,869,720.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,869,720.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,618.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $36,515,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $106,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,513,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $12,239,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.