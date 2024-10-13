Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Volume Tops $62.40 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $4.34 or 0.00006918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $62.40 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00046057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos (ATOM) is a cryptocurrency . Cosmos has a current supply of 390,934,204. The last known price of Cosmos is 4.33955951 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 815 active market(s) with $60,740,549.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cosmos.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

