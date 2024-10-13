Covea Finance Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 889.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 380,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 342,230 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.9% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $65,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,362,816,000 after buying an additional 83,846 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,730,000 after acquiring an additional 983,328 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 826.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $181.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $847.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.