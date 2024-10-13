CRA Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Wedbush raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $43.51 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.96 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,330,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

