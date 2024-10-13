CRA Financial Services LLC Has $216,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

UNOV stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

