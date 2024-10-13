CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

