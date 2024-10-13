CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 64 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $264.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.48.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

