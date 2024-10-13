Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, an increase of 149.6% from the September 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of CMCT remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 595,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,471. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.67%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -4.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMCT

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.