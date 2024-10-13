Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a growth of 94.2% from the September 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CCAP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,849. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $680.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 61.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,843,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after acquiring an additional 137,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 64,902 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 252,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

