Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 55,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $286.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.13 and its 200-day moving average is $266.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $205.64 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

