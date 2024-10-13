Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.4% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 216,899 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IJH opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $63.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.