Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Sells 289 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $132.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.65.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

