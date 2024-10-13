Critical Review: Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) vs. Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Acelyrin and Generex Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acelyrin N/A -46.10% -41.46% Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acelyrin and Generex Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acelyrin 0 3 3 0 2.50 Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Acelyrin currently has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 100.99%.

87.3% of Acelyrin shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Acelyrin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Acelyrin has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acelyrin and Generex Biotechnology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acelyrin N/A N/A -$381.64 million ($2.38) -2.26 Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 0.00 -$33.33 million N/A N/A

Generex Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Acelyrin.

Summary

Generex Biotechnology beats Acelyrin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc., a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis. It is also developing lonigutamab, a humanized immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of thyroid eye disease. In addition, the company's develops SLRN-517, a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting c-KIT, which is in preclinical stage for use in the treatment of chronic urticaria. Acelyrin, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and test kits and cassettes for testing infectious diseases, as well as Excellagen, a wound conforming gel. Further, the company is developing immunotherapeutic products and vaccines; and extracellular matrix hydrogel solution, a tissue engineered therapy for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. Additionally, it manufactures and sells foot and ankle surgical kits that include plates, screws, and tools; and distributes surgical supplies, orthopedic implants, artificial joints, and biologics, medical devices, and regenerative medicine products. It also serves as the general partner of the Management Services Organization. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida. On April 23, 2022, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Generex Biotechnology Corporation in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. On June 6, 2022, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

