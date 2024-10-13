Critical Survey: Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Turnstone Biologics has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million 0.55 -$55.20 million ($3.50) -0.13 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $48.62 million 32.36 -$328.07 million ($1.60) -4.14

Profitability

Turnstone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recursion Pharmaceuticals. Recursion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turnstone Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turnstone Biologics N/A -85.18% -72.25% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -755.37% -79.47% -57.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Turnstone Biologics and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turnstone Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 4 2 0 2.33

Turnstone Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1,388.10%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 41.99%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Turnstone Biologics beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers. Its preclinical stage product includes RBM39 to treat HR-proficient ovarian cancer. The company has collaboration and agreement with Bayer AG; the University of Utah Research Foundation; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Roche & Genentech; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

