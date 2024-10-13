Cronos Price Tops $0.0757 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and $3.93 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00045919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cronos (CRO) is a cryptocurrency . Cronos has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 26,571,560,696 in circulation. The last known price of Cronos is 0.07698114 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $4,213,402.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cronos.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

