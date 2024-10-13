Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance

CYVF remained flat at $62.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. Crystal Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

Get Crystal Valley Financial alerts:

Crystal Valley Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.