CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSPCY traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$3.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,543. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

