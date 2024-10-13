CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

