CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.33. 3,949,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,839. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

