CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.42. 5,051,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,765,251. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.