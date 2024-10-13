CVA Family Office LLC Has $13.73 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC owned about 0.20% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 198.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% during the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 376,863 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

AVUS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.42. 171,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.