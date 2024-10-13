CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,932,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 8.8 %

TSLA stock traded down $20.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.80. The stock had a trading volume of 142,628,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,163,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.79. The company has a market capitalization of $695.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.