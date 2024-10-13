CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 731 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $3,570,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,041,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,922,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

