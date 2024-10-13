CVA Family Office LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 127,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,188,044 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

