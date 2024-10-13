CVA Family Office LLC Sells 4,637 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 525,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 66,678 shares in the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 267,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 797,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,419. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

