CVA Family Office LLC Sells 955 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.40. 1,464,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,275. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $191.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.22 and its 200-day moving average is $179.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

