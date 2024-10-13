CyberDragon Gold Price Down 5.4% This Week (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $72,893.00 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00253681 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CyberDragon Gold has a current supply of 73,818,480,973 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CyberDragon Gold is 0.0025165 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $6,383.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://game.binaryx.pro/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

