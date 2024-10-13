Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $60.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 131.84% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 121,294 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

