DA Davidson Boosts Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $39.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE:ZETA opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 1,682.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

