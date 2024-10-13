Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.36 billion and $58.08 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00254562 BTC.

About Dai

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,365,382,703 tokens. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai (DAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dai has a current supply of 5,365,382,702.664872. The last known price of Dai is 0.99988248 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3383 active market(s) with $60,185,056.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://makerdao.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.