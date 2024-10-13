Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the September 15th total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,055,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance
DKILY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. 327,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 5.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Daikin Industries,Ltd.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.
