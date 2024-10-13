Daniel R. Lee Sells 10,793 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 10,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $53,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of FLL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.