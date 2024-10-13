Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.2 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.60-1.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.