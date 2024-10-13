Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Short Interest Update

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 715,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,939.0 days.
Demant A/S Stock Performance
Shares of WILLF opened at $38.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $54.00.
About Demant A/S
