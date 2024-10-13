DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DXCM. Baird R W downgraded DexCom from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.69.

Get DexCom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.62. DexCom has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.